Melania cancels appearance at Trump rally due to "lingering cough" in wake of COVID-19 diagnosis

October 20, 2020 5:30PM (UTC)

First lady Melania Trump has cancelled an appearance at a Pennsylvania rally with President Donald Trump due to her ongoing COVID-19 symptoms.

The first lady was slated to travel with the president on Tuesday to her first rally since receiving the COVID-19 diagnosis.

"Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today," a statement from the first lady's office said.


