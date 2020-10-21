"Totally improper": Pro-Trump Fox pundit criticizes president after he urges Barr to go after Biden

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume was aghast at reports that President Donald Trump was pressuring Attorney General Bill Barr to prosecute Joe Biden.

The president appeared Tuesday on Fox News, where he complained that his attorney general had not bowed to House Republican requests to appoint a special counsel to investigate corruption allegations against Biden and his son Hunter.

"We've got to get the attorney general to act," Trump told Fox News. "He's got to act, and he's got to act fast. He's got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election."

Trump's claims are based on an hazily sourced New York Post articles that dozens of former intelligence officials believe are based on a Russian disinformation campaign, and are basically the same allegations the president got impeached over.

"Totally improper," Hume tweeted about the president's demands. "And what did he think could be done before the election anyway? Barr will almost certainly refuse, and rightly so."