Eric Trump (Credit: Fox News) Eric Trump’s latest anti-Biden attack line just completely blew up in his face Trump debunks himself

Eric Trump, the second-eldest son of President Donald Trump, has spent the past several days falsely claiming that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden owns a massive 10,000-square-foot mansion currently valued at an estimated $1.6 million.

What Trump fails to tell his fans, however, is that the house in question is not currently owned by Biden. Rather, as several fact-checking outlets have noted, Biden bought the house for just $185,000 back in 1974, when it was run down and in need of repairs.

The Democratic presidential nominee would subsequently sell the house in 1996 for $1.2 million after having owned and invested in it for more than 20 years.

Despite all this, reports CNN's Andrew Kaczynski, Eric Trump has been going on media appearances and telling audiences to "Google Joe Biden's house."

Unbeknownst to Trump, running a Google search of Joe Biden's house at the moment actually returns multiple articles that fact check his false claim about Biden owning the house.

In fact, four of the first six results from the search are fact-checking articles from outlets including Snopes, USA Today, and Reuters.