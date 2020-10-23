Trump appears to have pocketed $123,000 from Libyan dictator Muammar el-Qaddafi: report

The information contained within President Donald Trump's continues to result in blockbuster stories by The New York Times.

On Friday, the newspaper focused on Trump's claims of philanthropy — which don't always add up.

"In 2009, for example, he agreed to rent his Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, N.Y., to the Libyan dictator Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi, who hoped to stay in a tent on the grounds during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly," the newspaper reported.

"Though the plans fell apart when local residents objected, Colonel Qaddafi made a payment of $150,000, which Mr. Trump told CNN in 2011 that he had given to charity. His 2009 tax returns, however, reported only $22,796 in business and personal cash gifts," the newspaper explained.