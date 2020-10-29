Aides have intervened to stop Trump from calling up Bill Barr to demand Hunter Biden probe: report

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been pressing for Attorney General Bill Barr to publicly announce a probe of Hunter Biden — but President Donald Trump's aides are reportedly pushing the president against giving his attorney general direct orders to investigate his political rival's son.

The Daily Beast reports that aides have intervened to stop Trump from calling up Barr and demanding a Hunter Biden investigation.

"According to two individuals with knowledge of the matter, the president has been counseled by some senior aides that he should avoid picking up the phone and telling Barr directly that the Justice Department needs to open a new investigation into the Bidens prior to the election, arguing that if such a call leaked, it would cause more political headaches than it's worth," the publication writes.

The president has reluctantly agreed to take this advice for the time being, one source tells The Daily Beast, and the president is believed to have so far restrained himself from talking directly with Barr about Hunter Biden.

Trump was impeached last year after he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publicly announce an investigation into the Bidens, and even went so far as to withhold military aid from the country during the pressure campaign.