Mark Meadows apparently used taxpayer funds to help wife's friend raise campaign cash

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appears to have tapped into federal resources to help a friend of his wife's raise money for her campaign to fill his congressional seat, government records show.

The revelation sharpens questions that election law experts raised in Salon's previous report on Meadows' possible use of campaign funds for personal expenses, a crime that earned prison time for former Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif.

As Salon previously reported, Meadows' congressional campaign committee spent $312 on food and $15 for parking fees on Jan. 21 of this year at the Grove Park Inn & Resort in North Carolina. However, Meadows himself was in Washington that day, where he spoke with press during a break in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Meadows' wife, Debbie, however, was on the last day of a four-day swing through Meadows' former district in western North Carolina, holding a series of fundraisers for her friend, Lynda Bennett, a candidate for the seat that Meadows had recently announced he would leave.

A Bennett campaign invitation from the time says that Debbie Meadows and Bennett would visit North Asheville, Forest City, Waynesville, Rutherfordton, Biltmore Forest and Hendersonville, all communities in the district. On the 21st they hit Gregory's Original in Rutherfordton, followed by a private event in Biltmore Forest and then the Hendersonville Country Club.

Curiously, the Bennett campaign's Federal Election Commission filings disclose no lodging, meal, mileage or event expenses during Debbie Meadows' junket, even though the Bennett campaign's invite said that food and beverages would be served at all the events.

The Bennett campaign also received no contributions from anyone over those four days of a supposed fundraising trip, with the exception of Mark Kolokotrones, a California-based financier and Heritage Foundation member, who maxed out to Bennett's primary and general election funds on Jan. 21.