Orange Flow Olive Oil Cake (Karen Tedesco)

Karen Tedesco's orange flower olive oil cake from "Family Style" is a feast for your eyes

This cake has a perfectly spongy texture that lasts for days. It may even taste better on day two — if it lasts
Karen Tedesco
October 31, 2020 8:35PM (UTC)

Reprinted with permission from "Family Style" by Karen Tedesco, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020.

Everyone needs a recipe in their back pocket for a great olive oil cake, and this is mine. This cake does it all: It looks elegant on the table, topped with fruit for a dinner party, or simply sliced on the kitchen counter for a treat with your morning beverage. It goes with all kinds of lightly sweetened fresh fruit, all year round. This aromatic cake turns out with a perfectly spongy texture and keeps for days. It might be even better the next day — if it lasts that long. Make this easy cake in no time — you don't even need a mixer.

***

Recipe: Orange Flower Olive Oil Cake

Makes 1 8-inch (20-cm) cake

  • 1 cup plus 2 tbsp (160 g) all-purpose flour
  • Grated zest of 1 orange, lemon or Meyer lemon
  • 3⁄4 cup (150 g) granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1⁄2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 extra-large egg
  • 3⁄4 cup (180 ml) buttermilk
  • 1⁄3 cup (80 ml) extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp orange flower water, optional, but nice
  • Powdered sugar
  • Optional for serving: fresh berries or sliced fresh stone fruits

1. Position a rack in the center of the oven, and preheat the oven to 325°F
(165°C). Lightly oil an 8-inch (20- cm) cake pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.

2. Whisk the flour, zest, sugar, baking soda and salt together in a medium bowl.

3. In another bowl, whisk the egg with the buttermilk, olive oil and orange flower water,
if using, until everything is combined.

4. Pour the buttermilk mixture over the flour mixture and stir until they are completely combined.

5. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan with a spatula.

6. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the cake is golden and the top springs back lightly against your
fingertip.

7. Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edge of the pan, then gently
invert it onto a rack and carefully pull off the parchment paper. Let the cake cool completely.

8. Sprinkle the top of the cake with powdered sugar or serve plain, topped with fresh fruit

Like this recipe as much as we do? Click here to purchase a copy of "Family Style" by Karen Tedesco.

