GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham defeats Jaime Harrison to win a fourth term representing South Carolina

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison to hold his South Carolina seat, the Associated Press projects.

The contest was among the most watched in the country this year, a race which embodied some of the most salient issues of the campaign season: Trumpism, the coronavirus pandemic, the national reckoning on race, and in the final weeks, the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The candidates ran the home stretch in a dead heat, with polls showing the underdog Harrison pulling even in the last months of the race. The Harrison campaign proved to be a fundraising juggernaut, smashing records for Senate contests with a $57 million haul in the final full quarter of the campaign. Graham, who had never faced a serious challenger in deep-red South Carolina, complained about the amount of out-of-state money thrown at him. He eventually took to begging for campaign cash on Fox News, and at one point, the halls of the Senate — a violation of ethics rules and federal law.

Harrison, who grew up poor but rose to become a senior staffer for the influential Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and the first Black Chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, steadily cut into Graham's support throughout the year. The underdog Harrison held Graham at a tie in the final two months, and election forecasters across the board shifted the to a toss-up.

The newcomer proved himself a deft and patient politician with appeal to Democrats and Republicans alike. Harrison ran a disciplined campaign that avoided litmus tests and third-rail issues, pushing for a public healthcare option and routinely reminding voters about local issues like broadband access that rarely make national news. He hammered Graham as out of touch with South Carolinians, and linked that preoccupation to a poor response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harrison, himself, kept a low-profile until the final weeks, but Republican operatives had for months marveled at Graham's apparent reluctance to accept that his challenger, who told a story of growing up poor with a single mother and ascending to Yale, Georgetown Law and a top-flight D.C. lobbying firm, posed a serious threat.

Of course, Graham, who as chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee ushered Barrett through her warp-speed confirmation process, could count on a bedrock GOP base. The incumbent senator focused his appeal on red-meat issues, such as law and order, fiscal responsibility, and the federal bench. But as the pandemic surged, his fealty to Trump, including regular visits to the president's properties, cost him among suburban voters and moderate Republicans, among them key donors who flipped early to Harrison.

Harrison sought to highlight the split in Graham's personal interests from those of South Carolina, bringing a metaphor onstage with him at the first debate — a plexiglass divider to separate himself from the incumbent, who had the week before participated in Barrett's Rose Garden nomination ceremony, now thought to be a superspreader event.

Despite the outward display of loyalty, Graham still had to contend with voters who might choose to defect to Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe, who ran to the incumbent's right but dropped out too late to strike his name from the ballot. Harrison, stuffed to the gills with cash, ran a series of ads in the final weeks reminding Palmetto State conservatives that Bledsoe remained an ideological option.

While Harrison did not back down from issues of race and social justice, he chose not to run on them in the state that kicked off the Civil War. Had he won, the state would have become the first in U.S. history to send two Black senators to Capitol Hill at the same time: Harrison and Sen. Tim Scott.