White House COVID outbreak spreads: Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows tried to hide diagnosis

Late on Friday night, multiple news outlets reported White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for COVID-19.

Meadows was in close contact with White House advisor Jared Kushner.

"Campaign officials, along with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief of staff Mark Meadows, huddled at the campaign's Virginia headquarters Wednesday afternoon plotting strategy and legal battles ahead," NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement:

Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine reported that Meadows was not wearing a mask while huddled with Kushner the night before.

Jennifer Jacobs, of Bloomberg News, originally broke the news Meadows tested positive. She is now reporting there are "at least four other White House aides" who have coronavirus — and they tried to keep it from the American people.

The number of five cases in total was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal.