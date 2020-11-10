Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

Cohen says Trump would throw his daughter under the bus: "Ivanka will go to prison before Donald"

Trump's former "fixer" says his ex-boss would send his own children to the slammer before admitting guilt himself
Sarah Toce
November 11, 2020 4:48AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

President Donald J. Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen spoke with MSNBC Tuesday about his thoughts on spending time in jail – and why his former boss will send his own children to the slammer before admitting guilt himself.

"I believe Trump does go to jail and if it's not Trump, he'll push one of the kids, probably Don, Jr. before Ivanka . . . definitely, Eric before Ivanka, but Ivanka will go to prison before Donald because that's just who he is," Cohen said. "There is enough actions. Look, I'm suing Donald Trump right now and the Trump Organization. There is so much litigation that will come. All of the people who probably aren't watching the show, the Republicans and the followers of Donald Trump, don't give him your money so he has a slush fund to use your money to pay for his dirty deeds. I don't understand what people are thinking."

You can watch the video below via YouTube:


