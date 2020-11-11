Slow Cooker Mushroom Lasagna (Photographs copyright © 2019 by Chris Terry)

Nadiya Hussain's slow cooker mushroom lasagne is perfect for a chilly weeknight dinner

This satisfying vegetarian meal is easy to double. Extra servings can be frozen for an even simpler meal later on
Nadiya Hussain
November 11, 2020 10:30PM (UTC)

“Reprinted from Time To Eat. Copyright © 2019 by Nadiya Hussain. Photographs copyright © 2019 by Chris Terry. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House”

Sometimes we like to go meat-free during the week, and that's when mushrooms are my saving grace. They are deep in color and rich in flavor — they give off the aura of meat, but they are not. That's why we love them, and it means we can have a meat-free lasagne too. This is the kind of thing you want to put in the slow cooker just before popping out, knowing you will have dinner ready for when you get back and another ready to go in the freezer (if you only want to make one, halve all of the ingredients). 

***

RECIPE: Slow Cooker Mushroom Lasagne 
Serves 4 now and 4 later 
Active time: 40 minutes 
Total Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes

½ cup vegetable oil 
8 cloves of garlic, crushed 
2 medium onions, diced
2 teaspoons salt 
2 heaped teaspoons cumin seeds
2 x 1 lb 6 oz packages of button mushrooms, roughly sliced, or 4 x 10-oz cans of mushrooms 
4 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper 
2¼ cups mascarpone
¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk 
14 oz Cheddar cheese, grated cooking oil spray
12 lasagne sheets

1. Put the oil into a medium pan on high heat and as soon as it is hot, add the garlic. When it's golden, add the onions and salt and cook until soft. 

2. Add  the  cumin  seeds,  then  add  the  mushrooms  and  keep  cooking  on  high  until  they  have  really  reduced  in  size.  Stir  in  the  black  pepper  and  cook until most of the moisture has evaporated, then take off the heat. 

3. To make the easy white sauce, mix together the mascarpone, milk, and cheese. Lightly spray some oil on the inside of your slow cooker pot, and have a medium lasagne dish at the ready.

4. Put  a  quarter  of  the  mushroom  mixture  into  the  slow  cooker  and  the  other  quarter  into  the  lasagne  dish,  then  make  a  layer  of  3  sheets  of  lasagne in each, breaking the pasta up where necessary to fit.

5. Layer  on  a  quarter  of  the  mascarpone  sauce  in  the  slow  cooker,  and  another quarter in the lasagne dish, followed by the rest of the mushroom mixture and the remaining lasagne sheets, half in each. 

6. Finally, spread the rest of the mascarpone mixture on top. Set the lasagne dish aside to cool. Cook the lasagne in the slow cooker on low for 2 hours. I like to serve this with garlic bread and salad. 

7. When  the  lasagne  in  the  dish  has  cooled,  cover  with  foil  and  freeze.  When ready to use it, bake from frozen in a 375°F/200°C oven for 1½   hours. Remove  the  foil  and  continue  baking  until  the  sauce  is  bubbling  and  the  cheese is browned.

If you love this recipe as much as we do, order Nadiya Hussain's "Time to Eat."


Nadiya Hussain

