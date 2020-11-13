Trump's own people turn on him: Acting DHS secretary refuses order to fire top security official

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is refusing to follow President Trump's order to fire top cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs, the New York Post reports.

Trump's order came after Krebs openly refuted claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Krebs recently launched a "Rumor Control" website designed to debunk voter fraud claims.

Advertisement:

A White House official speaking to the Post say there's no question that the order to fire Krebs came directly from Trump.

"Honestly, it was the president saying, 'What the heck is this guy doing? He's giving me grief before the election and now he's saying there's nothing wrong in the world?'" the official said.

"Chad was asked by the president to fire Anonymous' best friend and he's refusing," the official added. "He is not managing his agency, but that should not surprise anyone because he is a [former DHS Secretary Kirstjen] Nielsen lackey."

Advertisement:

Read the full report over at The New York Post.