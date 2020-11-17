Giuliani suggests losing election suits is part of bigger plan to get Trump's case before high court

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for the President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that the Trump campaign is "prepared" to lose election lawsuits with the hope that one or more are heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Since election day, more than a dozen lawsuits brought on behalf of the president have failed to produce results. Giuliani talked about the losing streak during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

"Frankly, this is a case we would like to see get to the Supreme Court," Giuliani said of one lawsuit in Pennsylvania. "So, you know, we're prepared in some of these cases to lose and to appeal and to get it to the Supreme Court."

"You're not going to win every one of these," he continued. "I don't want to say it's because of a Democrat judge or whatever. Some of them are just as fair as anybody. But in some cases you win, in some cases you lose."

Giuliani added: "The most important thing is this will be our first established vehicle on the way to the Supreme Court."

