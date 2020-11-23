Trump maintains he "will prevail" in the election he lost as Biden transition formally proceeds

President Donald J. Trump has responded in a tweet to the news that the transition to a President-elect Biden administration must begin.

"I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country [sic]. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA," Trump tweeted. "Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!"

Advertisement:

Trump continued, "Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country [sic], I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and I have told my team to do the same."

See the president's tweet below: