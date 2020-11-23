Trump maintains he "will prevail" in the election he lost as Biden transition formally proceeds

“Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”

By Sarah Toce
November 24, 2020 2:38AM (UTC)
This combination of pictures created on November 4, 2020 shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. (ANGELA WEISS,MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald J. Trump has responded in a tweet to the news that the transition to a President-elect Biden administration must begin.

"I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country [sic]. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA," Trump tweeted. "Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!"

Trump continued, "Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country [sic], I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and I have told my team to do the same."

