Trump pardons former national security advisor Michael Flynn: “Have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts. Trump says it’s his “Great Honor” to pardon him

By Eric W. Dolan
November 25, 2020 9:36PM (UTC)
main article image
Former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn leaves after the delay in his sentencing hearing at US District Court in Washington, DC, December 18, 2018. (Getty/Saul Loeb)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced via tweet that he had pardoned his former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Flynn, who served as Trump's first national security adviser, resigned in 2017 after admitting that he had lied about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Advertisement:

Flynn said in his resignation letter that he had "inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president."

Later that year, he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the ambassador.

"Trump had long been expected to pardon Flynn, pummeling prosecutors and the FBI for their handling of the case, part of a concerted attack on the investigations against him. Trump has falsely accused the FBI and Justice Department of mounting a 'coup' against him in the years after his election," Politico noted.


Eric W. Dolan

MORE FROM Eric W. Dolan

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Corruption Donald Trump Michael Flynn Politics Raw Story Republicans Russia