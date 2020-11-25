Trump pardons former national security advisor Michael Flynn: “Have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced via tweet that he had pardoned his former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Flynn, who served as Trump's first national security adviser, resigned in 2017 after admitting that he had lied about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Advertisement:

Flynn said in his resignation letter that he had "inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president."

Later that year, he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the ambassador.

"Trump had long been expected to pardon Flynn, pummeling prosecutors and the FBI for their handling of the case, part of a concerted attack on the investigations against him. Trump has falsely accused the FBI and Justice Department of mounting a 'coup' against him in the years after his election," Politico noted.