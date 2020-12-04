Fox News host fact-checks Trump aide's claim that "election was stolen": “Judges do not see that"

During a segment on Fox Business this Friday, Trump aide Peter Navarro got some pushback from host Liz Claman, who pointed out to him that a whole litany of judges don't share his view that the 2020 election was wracked with mass voter fraud.

"Everything I've seen, Liz, tells me that this election was stolen," he said. "Everything I'm seeing across six states, I mean, to the point . . ."

"Why do judges not see that, Peter?" Claman interjected. "More than 24 judges do not see that."

You can watch the video below via Twitter: