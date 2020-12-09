Nicolas Cage to explore the origins of f*ck, sh*t, and more curse words in new Netflix series

Nicolas Cage continues to have one of the least predictable careers in Hollywood as he now moves to Netflix to host a new comedy series in which he will be exploring the origins of some of the most used curse words in the English language, from f*ck and sh*t to p*ssy and d*ck. Yes, you read that correctly. The streaming giant has announced "History of Swear Words," hosted by Cage and debuting at the start of 2021. The comedy series is set to run six episodes, with each episode devoted to uncovering the history behind one curse word.

Netflix's official synopsis for "History of Swear Words" reads: "An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn't know you needed. 'History of Swear Words,' hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of 'F**k,' 'Sh*t,' 'B*tch,' 'D**k,' 'Pu**y,' and 'Damn.'"

Joining Cage in the series is a roster of comedians that include Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. The host will also consult with experts that include Benjamin Bergen (PhD, Cognitive Scientist, author of "What The F"), Anne Charity Hudley (PhD, Linguist and Educator), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD, Professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (Film Critic/Host of "The Treatment" on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD, author of "Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing"), and Kory Stamper (Lexicographer, author of "Word By Word").

"History of Swear Words" is set to kick off a busy 2021 for Cage, who most recently starred in "Jiu Jitsu" and lent his voice to Universal's animated sequel "The Croods: A New Age." Cage-starring films lined up for the new year include "Pig," "Willy's Wonderland," and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," in which Cage is starring as both himself and a fictionalized version of himself.

Nicolas Cage's "History of Swear Words" will be available to stream January 5 on Netflix. Watch the first trailer for the comedy series in the video below.