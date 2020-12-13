Texas AG Ken Paxton says Trump will go "state by state" next in attempt to overturn election

Paxton tells Fox's Maria Bartiromo what he thinks the Trump campaign will do now that SCOTUS scrapped his suit

By David Edwards
December 13, 2020 9:29PM (UTC)
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on Sunday outlined President Donald Trump's path to victory after the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 election.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo asked Paxton if he had a "Plan B" for contesting the election results.

"Going forward, I think the Trump campaign is taking our arguments that we tried to get in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, they are now going to take those, I think, state by state," Paxton explained. "Because I think they are legitimately good constitutional arguments that don't depend on actually proving every little instance of fraud."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUlBezDrmsE


