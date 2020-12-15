Kayleigh McEnany refuses to call Biden president-elect because Electoral College is just "one step"

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday again declined to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

At a White House briefing, McEnany was asked if President Donald Trump had recognized that Biden is the president-elect after the Electoral College officially determined the outcome of the election this week.

"The president is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election," McEnany deflected. "Yesterday's [Electoral College] vote was one step in the constitutional process so I will leave that to him and refer you to the campaign for more on that litigation."

McEnany also declined to offer any response to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who congratulated Biden earlier on Tuesday.

"I haven't gotten the president's reaction to that yet but the president, again, is pursuing ongoing litigation," she said.

