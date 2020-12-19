Giada De Laurentiis shared an easy, foolproof appetizer that’s perfect for the holidays

You don't have to cook extravagant meals this holiday season to celebrate. In this abnormal year, you deserve to take a break from the stress that comes with your annual festivities. Sometimes, appetizers for dinner look great on your dinner table and are even better to eat. In between bites of your favorite finger food you can easily converse with friends or family (and isn't that really the best part of the holidays?). The queen of no-fuss, no-mess meals, Giada De Laurentiis shared an appetizer recipe that's perfect for any occasion: Baked Caprese Salad Crostini. Holiday gathering or not, it's like the chef says, this appetizer will "never fail you."

Sharing the scrumptious treat on her Instagram, De Laurentiis wrote, "This easy appetizer will never fail you: Baked Caprese Salad Crostini. The Caprese Salad flavors we know and love, on a cheesy and crispy crostini. What's not to love? Grab the #recipe in the profile link!"

The recipe is the epitome of a "make-ahead" meal. If you're looking to have your crostini prepped and ready to eat in a matter of minutes, the Italian chef notes on her site that you can toast the bread in advance (all it needs is a quick pop in the oven before serving).

But the meal prep doesn't stop there, you can also have your mozzarella and tomatoes pre-sliced. Like the bread, it requires a short toast in your oven, and voila!

This quick and easy appetizer is perfect for any occasion; but honestly, the red, white, and green colored food really sold it for us. It mimics the ornaments we have adorned our Christmas tree with, and why stop at red and green decor when you can have holiday-themed food too?!

Get Giada De Laurentiis' Baked Caprese Salad Crostini recipe.

