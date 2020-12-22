"Trump is turning on Pence" as his anger over his election loss grows: report

President Donald Trump has turned on everyone -- including Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- as he continues trying to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

The president has been meeting with conspiracy theorists and other fringe characters in the Oval Office to discuss ways to override the will of the voters and the U.S. Constitution, and Axios co-founder Mike Allen reported that Trump has grown paranoid about his own vice president and the Republican majority leader.

"We have late reporting out of the White House last night that President Trump now is turning on Vice President Pence, on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on the White House counsel [Pat Cipollone] -- anyone who doesn't want to go out and impound voting machines is now suddenly considered by the president to be weak," Allen told MSNBC's "Way Too Early." So one example of this, the Lincoln Project which always seems to get inside the president's head, ran an ad saying that Vice President Pence was turning on Trump, and sources tell Jonathan Swan that this clearly stuck in the president's head. He's starting to doubt even Mike Pence."

Axios reported Monday night that Trump was trying to set fellow Republicans against McConnell, who the president insisted was indebted to him for his re-election in Kentucky.

"He had his personal assistant last night send around to Republican lawmakers a [Power Point] slide arguing that Senate Majority Mitch McConnell was, quote, 'First off the ship,' and Trump taking credit for McConnell's win in Kentucky," Allen said. "Of course, the president had nothing to do with that. If anything, the president created headwinds because McConnell won and Trump didn't."