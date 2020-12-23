Trump supporters file a lawsuit against Mike Pence

Trump supporters who are desperate to stop President-elect Joe Biden from being sworn in have now filed a lawsuit against a very unexpected target.

As flagged by Democratic election law attorney Marc Elias, the conservative Thomas More Society has now filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence and the entire electoral college in a desperate bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The lawsuit names Pence as a defendant due to his "legal obligations under the Constitution and federal law" to preside over Congress's ratification of the presidential election that's due to take place on January 6th.

The suit claims that Pence should not be allowed to count the electoral college's votes because state legislatures have not "affirmatively voted to certify the Presidential electors," despite the fact that the electoral college has already voted and given Biden 306 votes, which is more than what he needs to win the presidency.

"The Vice President and U.S. Congress act unconstitutionally in this election and future elections when they count votes of Presidential electors where the respective state legislature has not affirmatively voted in favor of post-election certification," the lawsuit states.

Commenting on Twitter, Elias says he can't even be bothered to do a detailed analysis of the suit's claims because they make such little sense.

"I can't even describe it," he wrote of the lawsuit. "It's really dumb."

Read the whole complaint here (PDF).