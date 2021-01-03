Mike Pence "welcomes the efforts" of Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to block election certification

Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said he "welcomes the efforts" by some Republicans to ignore the results of the 2020 election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.

On Saturday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he would be joined by ten other GOP senators who will be objecting to the results in a joint-session of Congress.

Advertisement:

The scheme has fractured the Republican caucus and is even opposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

CNN's Jim Acosta on Saturday tweeted a statement by Pence chief of staff Marc Short.

"Vice President Pence shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election," Pence said, even though there has been no evidence of fraud that would alter the outcome.

Advertisement:

"The Vice President welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on January 6th," Pence argued.

Republicans fear Trump's loyalty tests will haunt the GOP in Georgia's Senate runoffs on Tuesday and in the 2022 midterm elections.