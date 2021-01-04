Trump to sue Georgia secretary of state for releasing recording of him trying to cheat: report

Brad Raffensberger recorded a call where the President of the United States demanded a crime be committed

By Sarah K Burris
January 4, 2021 10:55AM (UTC)
President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thanksgiving on November 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump had earlier made the traditional call to members of the military stationed abroad through video teleconference. (Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump intends to sue Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for recording their phone call on Saturday in which the president demanded he commit a crime and "find" votes to turn Georgia red ahead of Jan. 6.

Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer tweeted Sunday that Trump has filed two lawsuits for recording the phone call he said was a "confidential settlement discussion," which it wasn't. He claimed that the conversation was about pending legislation in the state. In fact, the recording makes it clear that the call was a shakedown from Trump demanding that the Georgia Republican "find" votes.

Georgia is what's called a "one-party consent" state, meaning that only one party on a phone call would have to be aware of the recording. Obviously, Raffensperger and his lawyer knew of the recording, which satisfied the one-party rule. So, Trump's lawsuits will be dismissed.

Other legal advisers called the claim absurd because if it was a secret call then Trump already violated that rule by tweeting about the call.


