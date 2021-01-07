Trump's failed coup leads to White House exodus

On Wednesday, following the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews announced her resignation.

"As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today," said Matthews in a statement. "I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

The announcement comes after Stephanie Grisham, former White House Press Secretary and chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump, also announced her resignation. It is unclear whether any further resignations among White House staff will follow.