Morning Joe calls Josh Hawley "dumbest man in America" after he complains about canceled book deal

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough did not hold back when he scorched Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) after revered book publisher Simon & Schuster announced its plan to sever ties with the senator and drop his book deal due to his involvement in President Donald Trump's post-election coup which led to the disturbing breach of the U.S. Capitol.

On Jan. 7, the publisher released its statement confirming Hawley's book deal had been canceled. The publisher also criticized Hawley's actions on Capitol Hill.

Advertisement:

"We did not come to this decision lightly," said Simon & Schuster in a statement. "As a publisher, it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat." While Simon & Schuster has severed ties with the junior Senator from Missouri, conservative publisher Regnery has already expressed interest in Hawley's book, with president and publisher Tom Spence saying that if Simon & Schuster canceled Mr. Hawley's book deal, "

After the publisher announced its intent, an angry Hawley took to Twitter with a statement addressed to the "woke mob at Simon & Schuster" as he described their decision as "Orwellian."

In his statement, he wrote, "Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have not decided to redefine as sedition."

Advertisement:

However, Scarborough has a different perspective on the whole ordeal. On Friday, Jan. 8, he weighed in with his critical opinion of Hawley. The MSNBC host insisted that the Republican senator "just may well be the dumbest man in America," despite having degrees from both Stanford University and Yale Law School.

Scarborough also argued the Hawley apparently cannot decipher the difference between the federal government and the private sector.

He added, "He keeps confusing the actions of private industry, of private enterprises, with the federal government. He keeps confusing the fact that if you are a profit-making center, you can do what the hell you want to do as far as publishing. Because the first amendment grants you that right. You can do what the hell you want to do with who you sign up to write a book."

Advertisement:

Scarborough also offered a hypothetical example of how a contract could be canceled saying: "Then I decide to commit treason against the United States of America. I decide to commit acts of sedition as Josh Hawley did. I decide to lead an insurrection against the United States of America and inspire actually the ravaging of the United States…I think my publisher has the right to cancel my contract. That's free enterprise at work."