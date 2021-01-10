Nadiya Hussain's PB&J Sheetpan Pancake is the key to a cozy, but quick weekend breakfast

Reprinted with permission from "Time To Eat." Copyright © 2019 by Nadiya Hussain. Photographs copyright © 2019 by Chris Terry. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House.

We love American pancakes but sometimes feel limited as to how often we can have them. Pouring and flipping can take time, so I have taken everything we love about American flavors and Elvis and made this recipe for peanut butter and jelly pancakes, baked all in one and then cut into squares. You can serve them with an extra dollop of jam, some Greek yogurt, and fresh raspberries on the side, if you like.

RECIPE: Peanut Butter and Jelly Sheetpan Pancake

Makes 20 squares

3 heaped tablespoons jam of your choice (I like a berry jam, because of the deep color and tang, or I just use whatever happen to have knocking around the house)

3 tablespoons crunchy or smooth peanut butter

Cooking oil spray

2 cups/250g all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoon granulated sugar

½ cup/170ml whole milk

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Confectioners' sugar, for dusting (if you can be bothered, always looks lovely, takes so little time too)

1. Start by putting the jam into a microwave-safe bowl and heating it in 10-second bursts, stirring each time until the mixture is simply liquid enough to swirl around — we're not trying to warm it up. Repeat this process with the peanut butter (make sure to avoid putting in too much oil from the jar as this will just make the pancakes greasy). Set both aside.

2. Preheat the oven to 350℉/180℃. Spray an 8-inch/200cm square baking pan with cooking oil.

3. Put the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar into a bowl and whisk together. Make a well in the center and add milk, along with the eggs and oil. Whisk together until you have a thick batter. If time is even shorter, you can make the batter in advance and store it in the fridge overnight.

4. Pour the batter into the prepared brownie pan and spread out evenly. Take dollops of the jam and spoon them in sporadically, then do the same or the peanut butter. With the end of a spoon, swirl the dollops together slightly to create the marbled effect.

5. Bake in the oven for about 25 minutes. As soon as the surface of the pancake looks matte and is not wobbly anymore, it is ready. Remove from the oven and cut into squares. Dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired, and serve. These are great on the go, but you can also freeze any leftover squares in plastic wrap.

