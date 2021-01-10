Republicans are now begging Biden, "in the spirit of healing," to stop Pelosi from impeaching Trump

Seven Republican members of the House claim a second impeachment would be "as unnecessary as it is inflammatory"

By Bob Brigham
January 10, 2021 2:30PM (UTC)
Republicans are arguing against holding Donald Trump account for the fatal insurrection he incited at the U.S. Capitol.

The request came in a letter signed by Representatives Ken Buck (R-CO), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Tom McClinton (R-CA), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Chip Roy (R-TX), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), and Mike Gallagher (R-W).

The letter was addressed to President-elect Joe Biden.

"In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, we ask that you formally request that Speaker Nancy Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Donald J. Trump a second time. A second impeachment, only days before President Trump will leave office, is as unnecessary as it is inflammatory," the Republicans argued.

Despite arguing against accountability for Trump's failed coup, the group went on to say they "celebrate the peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of our system of self-government."

