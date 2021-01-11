QAnon congresswoman who live-tweeted Nancy Pelosi's location to rioters now facing calls for arrest

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), a gun-toting supporter of the QAnon movement, is facing backlash after she was accused of live-tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) location during the attack on Capitol Hill last week.

Boebert shared the tweet soon after President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol with deadly results.

"The Speaker has been removed from the chambers," Boebert wrote.

Twitter users responded by calling for the freshman representative to be jailed and removed from Congress.

"@FBIWFO please arrest @laurenboabert for aiding and abetting those who were hunting down @SpeakerPelosi on Jan, 6th by tweeting the Speaker's whereabouts," one person responded. "She's 5ft tall, 100 pounds and carries a Glock (and won't stop telling everyone)."

"@SpeakerPelosi you need to have her removed with every fight that you have. This is nothing short of an attempt on your life," another Twitter user agreed.

