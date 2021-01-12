Liz Cheney becomes highest-ranking Republican to support a second impeachment of Donald Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also reportedly offered his tacit support for the effort to remove Trump

By Matthew Chapman
January 13, 2021 12:26AM (UTC)
(ABC News)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

On Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the third-highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, announced she would vote to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," said Cheney in a statement.

Cheney's move comes after she reportedly told members of her caucus that the impeachment vote will be a "vote of conscience." It also follows new reporting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) approves of House Democrats' efforts to impeach Trump, because it will make it easier to "purge" him from the party.

 


