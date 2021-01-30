Tucker Carlson: “Completely untrue” that domestic terrorism is “more dangerous” than foreign threats

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Friday went on an angry rant about the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warning about the threat of domestic terrorism motivated by white supremacy and lies.

Despite right-wing supporters having waged a fatal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol only weeks earlier, Carlson lashed out at coverage of the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin.

"American citizens are more dangerous than foreign terrorists?" Carlson asked in disbelief.

He then attempted to impersonate critics saying, "Fox News is so extreme."

"No show on this channel would ever put that on the air," he vowed. "And if anyone did, people would resign in protest because that is completely untrue and completely reckless."

Carlson's vow to avoid warning about the threat of white supremacist terrorism — even after the deadly insurrection by domestic terrorists — came as conservatives are attempting to rationalize the insurrection in advance of Trump's impeachment trial. By falsely claiming there are more significant threats, conservatives seem to think that would give them an excuse for refusing to hold Trump accountable for inciting insurrection.

On Thursday, former Trump era Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor said he believed the Trump White House was suppressing warnings about white supremacists to protect Trump supporters.

You can watch the video below via Twitter: