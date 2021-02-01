"We will march to the Capitol building": Trump's impeachment trial to include this pre-riot robocall

Among the revelations in the bombshell New York Times report about the final 77 days of Donald Trump's presidency was that MAGA organizers for the Jan. 6 rally never intended to march to the U.S. Capitol.

While the president tweeted that the Jan. 6 event would be "wild," organizers saw their efforts overpowered by Trump's insiders.

"The rally had taken on new branding, the March to Save America, and other groups were joining in, among them the Republican Attorneys General Association," The Times reported. "Its policy wing, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, promoted the event in a robocall that said, 'We will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal,' according to a recording obtained by the progressive investigative group Documented."

Allies of Steve Bannon, Jennifer Lawrence and Dustin Stockton were working with Women for America First, founded by Amy Kremer and run by her daughter Kylie Jane Kremer.

"Mr. Stockton said he was surprised to learn on the day of the rally that it would now include a march from the Ellipse to the Capitol," said The Times. "Before the White House became involved, he said, the plan had been to stay at the Ellipse until the counting of state electoral slates was completed."

Some of the speakers from the group would be the night before because Trump's involvement meant his speech would take precedence.

"What we're doing is unprecedented," Cindy Chafian of the 80 Percent Coalition, when the event began. "We are standing at the precipice of history, and we are ready to take our country back."

She ultimately told Trump through the crowd, "We heard your call. We are here for you."

These are likely just some of the facts expected to be addressed in the second impeachment trial of Trump.

