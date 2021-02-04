"QAnon shaman" granted organic food in jail after he loses more than 20 pounds: report

The attorney for Jacob Chansley, also known as the "QAnon shaman," said that his client hasn't eaten in more than a week and has lost 20 pounds, Business Insider reports. Previously, it was revealed by Chansley's mother that he was having trouble in prison, because he refuses to eat non-organic food during his stay in the Department of Corrections in Washington.

"The Defendant has not been able to consume any food since the commencement of his stay in Washington, DC, being a period in excess of one week," Chansley's attorney, Albert Watkins, wrote, adding, "It is understood the Defendant has lost weight in excess of twenty pounds during the last week."

Advertisement:

Chansley was arrested after participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. He was widely seen in photos and video footage wearing bull horns and carrying a staff.

Watkins argued that Chansley is an actual "shaman" and eating organic food is part of his religious beliefs.

"Based on Mr. Jacob Chansley's shamanic belief system and way of life, non-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, would act as an 'object intrusion' onto his body and cause serious illness if he were to eat it," Watkins wrote. "An 'object intrusion,' is the belief that disease originates outside the body from unhealthy objects coming into the body. In shamanic traditions, the body, mind, and soul are interconnected, and the well-being of all three are necessary for my client to be able to practice his faith."

Advertisement:

Politico reported after that Chansley was finally granted his "organic diet" after his health began to deteriorate.

Read the full report at Business Insider.