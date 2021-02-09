Meghan McCain realizes "there’s not a lot of love" for Republicans like her any longer

"The View's" Meghan McCain seemed to have a moment of realization on Monday that the Republican Party may have abandoned her and those like her.

Over the weekend it was revealed that House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) that she needed to apologize for voting to support impeachment. Cheney, who was among nine other Republicans to support impeachment, obviously refused to apologize. She was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party, however. It's something McCain should understand because her own mother was censured by the Arizona GOP just a few weeks ago for endorsing Joe Biden for president.

"It's interesting to know that it's the leader of the caucus that asked her to do that, and she defiantly said she won't apologize and she has nothing to apologize for," said McCain. "I now am feeling very concerned about the fact that the leader of Republicans in Congress seems to think that if you are for impeachment, you have something to apologize for, and atone for, and I do think that's a losing strategy. I'm very skeptical of the big tent party narrative right now, because it doesn't seem like there's a lot of love for the Liz Cheneys of the party, which I guess at this point includes me."

She went on to say that she's been feeling "tribal" lately about being a Republican because "it seems like the only good Republican to a lot of people is one that is no longer in power and is irrelevant or a person who goes on TV or sort of atones for the sins of the Republican Party. I'm very skeptical of the promises that we will respect the Liz Cheneys after this."

She went on to wonder how long it will take before the GOP starts trashing Cheney as a RINO (Republican in Name Only).