Fox News guest Dave Ramsey: "You have a mental health problem" if you need a stimulus check

Conservative financial pundit Dave Ramsey on Thursday asserted that people who need COVID-19 relief checks have "mental problems."

During an interview on Fox News, Ramsey was asked what level of relief the American people should receive in the next COVID-19 bill.

"I don't believe in a stimulus check," Ramsey told Fox News host Bill Hemmer. "Because if $600 or $1,400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already. You've got other issues going on. You have a career problem, you have a debt problem, you have a relationship problem, you have a mental health problem, something else is going on if $600 changes your life."

"And that's not talking down to folks," he added. "I've been bankrupt, I've been broke and I work with people every day who are hurting. I love people. I want people to be lifted up."

Ramsey concluded: "It's just peeing on a forest fire."

