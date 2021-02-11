Fox News guest Dave Ramsey: "You have a mental health problem" if you need a stimulus check

Financial pundit Dave Ramsey: "If $600 or $1,400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already"

By David Edwards
February 11, 2021 5:26PM (UTC)
main article image
Dave Ramsey on Fox News (Fox News)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Conservative financial pundit Dave Ramsey on Thursday asserted that people who need COVID-19 relief checks have "mental problems."

During an interview on Fox News, Ramsey was asked what level of relief the American people should receive in the next COVID-19 bill.

"I don't believe in a stimulus check," Ramsey told Fox News host Bill Hemmer. "Because if $600 or $1,400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already. You've got other issues going on. You have a career problem, you have a debt problem, you have a relationship problem, you have a mental health problem, something else is going on if $600 changes your life."

"And that's not talking down to folks," he added. "I've been bankrupt, I've been broke and I work with people every day who are hurting. I love people. I want people to be lifted up."

Ramsey concluded: "It's just peeing on a forest fire."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

 


