Former top Melania Trump aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff took a victory lap on Monday night after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was dropping a lawsuit against her over her tell-all book about the former first lady.

The DOJ had previously alleged that Wolkoff violated a White House nondisclosure agreement when she published her book "Melania and Me," which was released this past September.

Advertisement:

The department issued a one-page notice on Monday informing the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that it had dismissed its claims against Wolkoff, who promptly took to Twitter to tease that she had a large stash of recordings of the former first lady that could now potentially be released.

"Melania opened Pandora's box involving the DOJ," Wolkoff wrote, before declaring that she possesses an "enormous trove of communications and documentations."

In a followup tweet, Wolkoff decried the lawsuit as "a meritless attempt by Donald and Melania to use the Justice Department to pursue their personal interests, silencing and intimidating me over speech protected by the First Amendment."