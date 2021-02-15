LAPD opens investigation into cops who posted racist George Floyd "Valentine" card

The New York Times reported Sunday that a fake "inappropriate" Valentine's Day card featuring George Floyd is being investigated after being "passed around" on social media by cops in the LAPD.

The card said, "You take my breath away," with photos of Floyd, who was killed by a police officer kneeling on his neck in an infamous incident that took place in 2020.

According by LAPD Chief Michael Moore, in an internal memo, the image was posted on Twitter.

"The department is aware of the inappropriate post and a complaint has been initiated, and, due to personnel matters, we are unable to comment further," said Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Another spokesman, Stacy Spell, confirmed to the Times that "an administrative personnel investigation has been initiated," but they couldn't discuss any internal matters.