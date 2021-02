Sen. Rand Paul was attacked on Twitter after claiming that he supported the Capitol Police and gave Officer Eugene Goodman a standing ovation when the hero was honored at the Capitol for his bravery during January 6 insurrection.

Some on Twitter claim videos show Paul sat for most of the ovation. And that when he finally stood up, he didn't clap or cheer.

This prompted many to attack Paul as a "liar" for the claim. See the attacks in the tweets below: