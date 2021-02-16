Trump strikes back at McConnell: "Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack"

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday, but his statement could reportedly have been even more insulting.

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," Trump said. "McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse. The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle—they've never had it so good—and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell's Beltway First agenda or Biden's America Last."

"My only regret is that McConnell 'begged' for my strong support and endorsement before the great people of Kentucky in the 2020 election, and I gave it to him. He went from one point down to 20 points up, and won. How quickly he forgets. Without my endorsement, McConnell would have lost, and lost badly. Now, his numbers are lower than ever before, he is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country," Trump charged. "Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again. He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership."

The statement could have been even worse.

"One person close to the former president said his initial version of the statement was more incendiary than what was released publicly. A second person said the statement was issued instead of the news conference that Mr. Trump had initially planned to give on Tuesday; some aides had feared he would go off track and say even harsher things extemporaneously," The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Politico reported on the specifics.

"A personal familiar with the crafting of the statement confirmed that it could have been far worse. An earlier draft mocked McConnell for having multiple chins, the person said. But Trump was convinced by advisers to take it out," Politico reported.