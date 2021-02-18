Cruz ripped to shreds for blaming widely condemned Cancun vacation on his daughters

The Texas Republican threw his daughters under the bus after he was caught flying to Cancun

By Travis Gettys
February 18, 2021 7:47PM (UTC)
US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions Pete Buttigieg, nominee for US Transportation Secretary, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2021. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) threw his daughters under the bus after he was caught flying to Cancun as Texans suffered through a power outage during extreme winter weather, and his blame-shifting didn't go over well.

The Texas Republican flew home from Mexico hours after accompanying his wife and daughters -- ages 12 and 10 -- to the vacation destination, which he insisted was the girls' idea after the power outage shut down their school.

"With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends," the senator said in a statement. "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon."

The excuse was met with scorn and ridicule.


