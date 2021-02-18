Cruz ripped to shreds for blaming widely condemned Cancun vacation on his daughters

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) threw his daughters under the bus after he was caught flying to Cancun as Texans suffered through a power outage during extreme winter weather, and his blame-shifting didn't go over well.

The Texas Republican flew home from Mexico hours after accompanying his wife and daughters -- ages 12 and 10 -- to the vacation destination, which he insisted was the girls' idea after the power outage shut down their school.

"With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends," the senator said in a statement. "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon."

The excuse was met with scorn and ridicule.