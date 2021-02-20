Conspiracy theories — unmasked! From Winston Churchill to QAnon in a few easy steps

Many people may believe that we live in a golden age of conspiracy theories. That's not really the case, according to German academic Michael Butter, who teaches American literature and culture at the University of Tübingen in Germany. But we do live in the golden age of conspiracy-theory studies. Butter's recent book, "The Nature of Conspiracy Theories," published just after the presidential election, does an invaluable job synthesizing a wide range of research across multiple disciplines — from psychology and sociology to philosophy, literature and cultural studies — over a period of decades.

While conspiracy theories are certainly much more prominent now than they were 20 or 30 years ago, they remain widely stigmatized. Before the 1950s, as Butter explains in his book and this interview, they were taken for a granted as a legitimate framework for describing the world. After the Nazi period and the McCarthy era they were driven to the political and social margins, and then returned under a cloud. The internet has played a central role in providing an environment where they can flourish, but the role of media is in itself hardly a new thing: Before the invention of the printing press, conspiracy theories as we know them today simply didn't exist, as far as we can tell, except in more limited scope in ancient Greece and Rome.

Advertisement:

With America's conspiracist in chief now gone from the White House, such paranoid beliefs are not going to suddenly disappear, any more than the populism structurally associated with the dominant forms of conspiracy theories today. But what role will conspiracy theory play in the political future of the United States and the West, and what can its history tell us to expect? Salon reached out to Butter to explain the secret forces at work behind the surface of reality — or at least to discuss those questions and his new book. This interview has been edited, as usual, for clarity and length.

Winston Churchill probably isn't the first person comes to mind when we talk about conspiracy theory, but you begin your introduction by discussing a short speech he gave in 1920. Why begin there, and what does Churchill have to tell us?

I begin with Winston Churchill for two reasons. On the one hand, because it's a prototypical conspiracy theory that he develops in this speech, all the elements — nothing is at it seems, nothing by accident, everything is connected — are there so this allows me to define what a conspiracy theory is, and secondly and equally importantly, I begin with Winston Churchill because this cuts to the major point of my book already which I think besides providing a general introduction to conspiracy theories is that it used to be quite normal to believe in conspiracy theories, and people that you usually do not associate with conspiracy theories, but regard very highly — people like Churchill, but also George Washington or Abraham Lincoln — spread conspiracy theories because this is what people did in the past, because it was perfectly normal.

Advertisement:

If they were taken for granted then, they're seen very differently now. Before asking the obvious question, which is how we got here, I'd like you to clarify several different things about conspiracy theories. First of all, what's your definition of a conspiracy theory?

I like two definitions, one that has been provided by the American political scientist Michael Barkun, who says conspiracy makes three assumptions: a) nothing happens by accident, which means everything has been planned by the conspirators, b) nothing is as it seems, which means that you always have to look beneath the surface to find out what is really going on because the conspirators operating in secret and c) everything is connected, that once you look beneath the surface and once you realize that there is a group secretly plotting you, then you also realize that there are connections between people, institutions event that he would not have thought possible otherwise. For example, in coronavirus conspiracy theories between 5G technology and the virus.

Only after I finished the book that I realized that Geoffrey Cubitt, an English historian, comes up with a slightly different definition. I'll give you the definition first and then explain why they're different. So Cubitt says that there are again three elements: intentionalism — everything has been planned, that corresponds exactly to what Barkun means by nothing happens by accident. The second element for Cubitt is occultism — things happening in secret, so this would correspond to what Barkun means when he says nothing is as it seems. But then Cubitt does not highlight "everything is connected," but he highlights Manichaeanism, this clear distinction between good and evil, which is something Barkun also talks about, but which he considered less important than highlighting that everything is connected.

Advertisement:

So these are the two definitions that I very much like because I think they really capture what conspiracy theories are about and the reason why the different that Cubitt is thinking as a historian about conspiracy theories in the 18th and 19th century, and that's the time when conspiracy theories mostly focused on specific events or on specific groups — the Jews or the Communists or the Catholics, but not all of them together. Whereas Barkun is really looking at the second half of the 20th century, which is the time in which we find lots of what he calls "superconspiracy theories," that is conspiracy theories that basically cover all of human history and that forge connections between the Nazi and the Jews and the Communists and other groups. And therefore for him to assume that everything is connected makes a lot of sense, whereas in conspiracy theories of the 18th and 19th century, there are limits to how far a conspiracy theory will go. Taken together, I think these are two very good definitions of conspiracy theory.

So how we should we categorize them in terms of who the accused are, where the conspiracy is coming from and who's being conspired against?

Advertisement:

I think we can come up with a couple of useful typologies. So many people assume because they only look at the present and the Western world, that conspiracy theories always work from below towards the above, so that there always tackling and alleged conspiracies from above, conspiracies by the elites against the people. So that would be one way to categorize modern conspiracy theories, but this is not what all conspiracy theories do, in fact for centuries when it was still normal to believe in conspiracy theories, they usually work the other way around, that they targeted enemies from below that it was the elites that were articulating conspiracy theories, and they were concerned with alleged conspirators that were challenging their powers, or the direction was actually quite different.

Another useful distinction is that between an enemy within and an enemy without. In the 18th and 19th century in the Western world, for example, we very often have this idea of an enemy who is outside of the country and who is plotting maybe with the help of some people within the country against that nation. In the second half of the 20th century the dominant feature that we find the Western world is that there is an enemy within—your own elite, your own government—that is in league with the conspirators. They might not be the ones pulling all the strings, but they're a big part of that. There might be an enemy without as well, but very often these conspiracy theories can do without an enemy without. So, enemies within/without from above/from below, I think these are useful categories to think about conspiracy theories.

You also talk about how conspiracy theories are dependent on a public sphere and the right sort of media environment. For the public sphere you go all the way back to ancient Greece and Rome, and for media environments you talk about the role of the printing press in the modern world. Could you elaborate on those?

Advertisement:

For some time during the 1980 and1990s there were a lot of scholars who thought that conspiracy theories an anthropological given, meaning that they exist everywhere in all at all times and all places. Since then, a new generation of scholars has highlighted that this is probably wrong, and that conspiracy theories do not exist everywhere. So the question is then where and when do they exist.

We know that we do find what we could call modern conspiracy theories from the early modern period, or maybe the late medieval period onwards, with certain precursors in the 13th or 14th century. This is something one can link to the emergence of a reading public that is tied to the invention of the printing press, where texts can circulate, where many people can be exposed to these theories.

At the same time, we know that there are conspiracy theories that come very close to our modern conspiracy theories in ancient Greece and ancient Rome. The reason for that is probably that in these places he already had something like a public sphere: people meeting in the market square to take decisions together in ancient Athens or people discussing events in ancient Rome; and of course conspiracy theories can circulate orally, but also of course in the form of manuscripts. And then this disappears in a way. During the early Middle Ages and the high Middle Ages, at least from what we know today if it seems as if there really aren't full-blown conspiracy theories around.

Advertisement:

And then came the printing press?

It's only with the emergence of a new public sphere and new media conditions that conspiracy theories you could say re-emerged, or emerged fully for the first time and they've been around since then, changing when the environment changed as well. So, you could tell the whole history of conspiracy theories as the history of different media regimes. The printing press triggers the movement towards pamphlets and then later tong treatises and books filled with footnotes.

The Internet in turn gives us these YouTube conspiracy theory documentaries during the early 2000s that are no longer dry and full of footnotes, that are really exciting and fun to watch, as I know from talking to lots of my students and then the latest development would be some platform like Twitter where the restriction of 140 characters and now at 280 characters makes for development from full-blown conspiracy theories towards conspiracy rumors, you just make a bold claim, but you don't offer any evidence for that because this simply no space to do that and because of the conditions of the medium. You're only talking to your followers anyway so they don't require you to provide evidence.

What social, psychological and epistemic needs do conspiracy theories meet?

Advertisement:

We know that there are two groups of people in the West, in the present, who in terms of psychological profile are particularly drawn to conspiracy theories. First, there are people who are feeling out of control and feeling powerless and they can explain that they are not being heard, that the country is developing into a direction that unhappy with, by resorting to conspiracy theories. Secondly, there are people who have trouble accepting insecurity and ambiguity and what conspiracy theories do for these people is that they resolve this ambiguity and provide seemingly clear answers.

So, think about the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, at least in Germany and Europe when everything went into lockdown in early March last year and we were all sitting at home and nobody knew what our lives would look like in three days or three weeks or three months. That's a situation where conspiracy theories were extremely attractive because they provided an answer. They told people, 'Well, this is what's really going on. These are the people who are responsible for this, and this is what they are trying to trying to achieve.'

Obviously, it's easier for some people to believe that a group of conspirators is pulling the strings than to accept that nobody is putting the strings, because it's easier to accept that people are acting intentionally than to accept that there's a lot of chaos and contingency at work. If human agents that are responsible, then of course you have scapegoats, you have people that you can point your finger at and that you can blame for everything. If it's abstract forces like globalization, or just coincidence and chaos then you really can't point your finger at anybody. And if human agents that are responsible for all of that, then no matter how powerful they might appear they can, at least in theory, be defeated, even though this might prove difficult to achieve at least possible. You can't really defeat chaos or an abstract force like globalization. So, this is what makes conspiracy theories attractive.

Then in the present period, where it's no longer normal to believe in conspiracy theories, believing in them also allows you to reassure yourself that you are special because you can claim that you are somebody who has understood something that most people are missing. While they are walking through life with their eyes closed, sleeping, you have opened your eyes. You've woken up, and these are powerful metaphors in conspiracy's discourse. So you claim that you are special because you know something that others don't.

Advertisement:

So, back to the journey from Churchill in 1920 to us in 2021. First you describe a three-phase process of stigmatization in Europe and North America focused both on psychology and epistemology. How did that process begin?

We need to keep in mind that during the 1950s it was still normal in the United States to believe in conspiracies. The majority of people believed that there was a vast conspiracy orchestrated by Moscow in the 1950s to subvert the country. We may think today of Sen. [Joseph] McCarthy as a raving madman, but he was really representative of a specific historical moment, and only a couple of years earlier in Germany, belief in a different conspiracy theory — that of the Jewish Bolshevist world plot — had led to the Holocaust. So Western countries were rife with conspiracy theories, and then this changed rather quickly, because by the mid-1960s only a minority of Americans, usually those on the extreme right, believed in this communist plot. So what happens?

What happens is that there is a popularization of insights from psychology and the social sciences that basically have two different sources. On the one hand, you have scholars like Theodor Adorno and other émigrés of the Frankfurt School, who are sitting in exile in the United States in the 1940s and early '50s looking at what's happening in Europe, and seeing what conspiracy theories can result in — namely the extermination of European Jews. So they begin to argue that conspiracy theories are dangerous.

At the same time, other people, especially from sociology — and I'm thinking particularly here of Karl Popper — arguing that conspiracy theories are an inadequate explanation of what is going on in social reality, because they always overemphasize intentional action and tend to neglect structural effects or unintended consequences.

Advertisement:

So these two arguments — conspiracy theories are dangerous and conspiracy theories are bad explanations — that would be the first step in the stigmatization, and are initially really restricted to the ivory tower. It's hardly anybody who reads all 800 pages of "The Authoritarian Personality."

What happens next to create broader criticism?

During the early 1950s, liberal American scholars and journalists pick up on these ideas and develop them further, because they are trying to defend themselves against accusations by conspiracy theorists that they are part of a Moscow-orchestrated communist plot. One way of countering this activation is of course to dismiss this mode of thinking entirely. So you have people like Edward Shils, for example, who do not write 800 pages on the authoritarian personality in a book nobody will ever read outside academia, but who write 800 words for Harper's or The Atlantic, or other magazines. So these ideas get developed and popularized.

This really works incredibly well, so by the early 1960s, as I mentioned earlier, only people on the extreme margins of society still confess to openly believe in conspiracy. This in turn allows a third generation of scholars — we can think of somebody like Richard Hofstadter — to make the argument that conspiracy theories are always populist, and that they are always the instruments of minority movements, and that there is no path and no place for them in mainstream American politics, they are always a dangerous populist cry from the margins. This is basically the argument Hofstadter makes in his seminal 1964 essay, "The Paranoid Style in American Politics," in which he so powerfully associates belief in conspiracy theories with paranoia.

You also mentioned that around this same time a lot more people were being exposed to the social sciences, and to the more sophisticated understanding of causality in the social sphere.

That's the other development. In that sense, we have two-way development. One is that more and more people get exposed to these ideas from social science and psychology because these ideas become part of the more popular general discourse. At the same time, of course, more and more people are attending college because of the G.I. Bill, which multiplies the number of students in American colleges within a couple of years. Of course in college people take classes in psychology, in sociology, in political science, and it's obvious that they were exposed to these ideas there, and this also contributed to this stigmatization of conspiracy theories.

In the next part of this interview, Butter describes the three-phase process that brought conspiracy theories back into the public sphere as know them today, their structural similarities with populism, the case study of Donald Trump and more.