Ted Cruz named ranking member of aviation subcommittee, one day after Cancún antics

One day after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, returned to the U.S. from a controversial trip to Cancún during the Texas crisis, he was named the ranking member of the Senate subcommittee that oversees aviation.

"Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and Ranking Member Roger Wicker (R-MS), announced the new Commerce subcommittee structure and leadership for the 117th Congress," the committee said in a press release.

"Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations, and Innovation: Chair Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ); Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-TX)," the committee explained.

In fact, Cruz formerly chaired that subcommittee — before Republicans lost control of the Senate by losing both runoff elections in Georgia.