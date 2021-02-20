A new report from Washingtonian details all of the painstaking steps that employees of former President Donald Trump's hotel had to take just to correctly pour him a Diet Coke.

A set of internal hotel documents obtained by the publication show that the hotel had a seven-step process for pouring Trump a Diet Coke that included four separate photo exhibits.

"The beverage had to be opened in front of the germophobe commander in chief, 'never beforehand,'" Washingtonian writes, summarizing the instructions. "The server was to hold a longneck-bottle opener by the lower third of the handle in one hand and the Diet Coke, also by the lower third, in the other. Once poured, the drink had to be placed at the president's right-hand side."

During his presidency, Trump was notorious for drinking several Diet Cokes a day and even had a "Diet Coke" button installed at the Oval Office that he could press and alert a server that he wanted a soda.