Pennsylvania cop charged in Capitol riots says he has "no regrets"

A Pennsylvania police officer has been hit with felony charges for his participation in the Capitol riots and now details about his Facebook posts are also coming to light.

According to the HuffPost, Joseph Fischer, a patrolman for the North Cornwall Township Police Department, is facing a string of charges including "obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice/Congress."

He was aware that he might lose his job and face consequences from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). However, Fischer suggested that did not matter to him.

Under a social media account with the handle "SV Spindrift," Fischer posted footage of himself running toward a line of police officers at the Capitol screaming, "Charge!" He also noted that there were four rows of officers and he'd "made it to level two" which suggests he made it beyond two rows of the officers.

In comments he wrote about the video, he admitted to being present at the Capitol as he explained his purpose for being there. "I was there..we pushed police back about 25 feet," Fischer wrote in one comment. "Got pepper balled and OC sprayed, but entry into the Capital was needed to send a message that we the people hold the real power."

Fischer also admitted that he was aware that the FBI would likely arrest him, but suggested that he was not concerned. He also revealed the North Cornwall Township Police Department police chief also spoke with him about his actions. However, he claimed that Fischer losing his job might be the "price I have to pay to voice my freedom and liberties which I was born with and thusly taken away."

Despite the consequences, Fischer stood firm on his beliefs. He wrote, "I told him I have no regrets and give zero shits. Sometimes doing the right thing no matter how small is more important than one's own security."

Although Fischer believes he acted accordingly, the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI think otherwise. Fischer is one of more than 230 individuals facing charges for the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.