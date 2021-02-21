Trump signals a 2024 presidential run by announcing he'll speak at conservative CPAC conference: NYT

President Donald Trump is signaling he wants to mount a political comeback attempt in 2024 even after the deadly January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol resulted in him being impeached for the second time.

"Former President Donald J. Trump will speak at the conservative event known as CPAC on Feb. 28, his first public appearance and lengthy address since he left the White House for a final time last month. A senior aide to Mr. Trump confirmed that he would attend the Conservative Public Action Conference, which is being held in Orlando, Fla., this year, and that he planned to talk about the future of the Republican Party as well as President Biden's immigration policies, which have been aimed at undoing Mr. Trump's," Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reported Saturday.

"The former president, who was permanently banned from Twitter and who is facing investigations into his businesses as well as whether he has culpability for the assault on the Capitol, has generally kept a low profile, except for giving a small round of interviews to sympathetic news outlets about the death of the radio host Rush Limbaugh last week. Even though the interviews were supposed to be about Mr. Limbaugh, Mr. Trump still strayed into repeating his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him," Haberman noted.

Trump's speech could impact the 2024 Republican presidential race.

"But CPAC is traditionally a cattle call for Republican candidates for office as well as aspiring figures in the party. And Mr. Trump has signaled to several allies and advisers in recent days that he is focused on running for president again in 2024," Haberman reported. "Whether he actually does is an open question. But his presence could freeze the field for the next two years, preventing other candidates from developing operations and, more important, networks of donors to sustain their candidacies."