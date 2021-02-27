These addictive brown-butter lobster rolls are the best next thing to a trip to Maine

We love the rich brown butter sauce that the team at Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland, Maine, makes by cooking powdered milk with unsalted butter until it takes on a walnut hue. This butter is the base of Eventide's signature brown-butter lobster roll, a departure from Maine tradition served on a Chinese-style steamed bun. We've adapted their recipe to serve on regular New England hot dog buns, but that addictive butter is well worth a try.
***
Recipe: Eventide Oyster's Brown-Butter Lobster Roll
Total Time: 30 minutes
Hands-On Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons nonfat dried milk powder
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- Sea salt or kosher salt, to taste
- 1 pound cooked Maine lobster meat, cut into medium chunks
- 4 New England hot dog buns, steamed
- Minced chives
Instructions:
In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the butter.
Whisk in the milk powder and cook, stirring often, until the solids begin to brown and take on a nutty aroma.
Pour the butter into a bowl and add the lemon juice and salt.
Wipe out the skillet and add the butter and lobster meat, cooking until just heated through.
Divide lobster evenly among the buns and top with chives; serve warm.
Shares