A Pennsylvania man was identified as a U.S. Capitol rioter by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a "moron" in a text message sent from the violent assault.

Richard Michetti sent text messages Jan. 6 describing the crowd surging into the Capitol, according to investigators, and his ex-girlfriend said he'd taken a train to Washington, D.C., the day before because he believed the election had been stolen from former president Donald Trump, reported The Morning Call.

"If you can't see the election was stolen, you're a moron," Michetti texted his ex-girlfriend, according to court filings. "This is tyranny. They . . . told us 'We rigged the election and there's nuthin [sic] you can do about it' What do you think should be done?"

Photo and video evidence shows Michetti milling around the Capitol Rotunda and checking his phone in a crowd outside.

"Gotta stop the vote it's fraud this is our country," Michetti wrote in another message. "All's we wanted was an investigation that's it. And they couldn't investigate the biggest presidential race in history with mail-in ballots who everyone knows is easy to fraud."

The Ridley Park man was charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of Congress, and he was released on unsecured bail with electronic monitoring pending an appearance in federal court next week.