Lindsey Graham tells Sean Hannity that Democrats should apply "the Republican model" to Andrew Cuomo

Graham apparently referred to Republicans' highly-criticized handling of Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination

By Bob Brigham
March 2, 2021 10:00AM (UTC)
Committee chairman U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (Stefani Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, on Monday offered Democrats advice after a third woman came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York.

"Well, here's what I would tell my Democratic colleagues to do: follow the Republican model," Graham told Sean Hannity on Fox News.

"We had a Republican nominee for the Supreme Court be accused of something the day before we voted — the moment before we voted — we could've gone ahead saying this is too late, you sat on this, you didn't tell us, this is not fair. We stopped the entire damn process, we had days and weeks of hearings, we had another FBI investigation — we took it seriously," he argued.

"And what should you do as Democrats regarding Cuomo? Do exactly what Republicans did," Graham argued.

He was apparently referring to Republicans' highly-criticized handling of Donald Trump's Brett Kavanaugh nomination.

You can watch the video below via Twitter:


Bob Brigham

