John Boehner: Ted Cruz is "a reckless a**hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else"

The latest in a long line of attacks by fellow Republicans against Cruz comes from the former Speaker of the House

By Sarah K Burris
March 3, 2021 10:30AM (UTC)
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on February 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Garland previously served at the Chief Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, once joked that someone could kill Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, on the Senate floor and they wouldn't be found guilty even if they were tried by the U.S. Senate, CNN reported at the time.

According to Rolling Stone, Cruz's former college roommate Craig Mazin joked, "One thing Ted Cruz is really good at: uniting people who otherwise disagree about everything else in a total hatred of Ted Cruz."

The latest in a long line of attacks against Cruz from his colleagues comes from former House Speaker John Boehner, R-OH. His upcoming autobiography even put the attack in a prominent position at the top of the book jacket.

"There is nothing more dangerous than a reckless a**hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else," Boehner said of Cruz, according to Punchbowl's Jake Sherman.

After Cruz abandoned his own freezing state to vacation in Cancun, his approval rating dropped to 43% with 48%disapproval, a Morning Consult poll said. Those numbers are even amid 71% approval from Republicans.


