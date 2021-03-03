Tucker Carlson worries about falling sperm counts on Fox News — then Jimmy Kimmel offers to help

Fox News host Tucker Carlson had a freakout over a recent report that American males have lower sperm counts than they once did. ABC host Jimmy Kimmel is offering to help by offering the right-wing personality his own sperm.

"While many of us are still worried about COVID and climate change, Tucker Carlson is worrying on another level," Kimmel began. "Tucker right now is worried about our testicles."

Saying that it "may be the biggest health crisis" since the pandemic, Carlson panicked about "falling testosterone levels which have completely reshaped our society. Falling sperm counts, which may make it impossible to continue the human race. Why is this happening? Probably because of chemicals in our environment."

Ironically, chemicals in our environment are regulated by the government, and under former President Donald Trump, those regulations of toxic chemicals were halted, YaleEnvironment 360 reported in 2019.

"According to one scientist, sperm counts in the western world have dropped 59% between 1973 and 2011," said Carlson. "At this pace, sperm counts will reach zero by 2045."

Kimmel cracked up laughing at Carlson's attempt at math.

"Listen, dude, if you need sperm, I can get you sperm," Kimmel promised. "I got a guy. Tucker Carlson always comes up with something. Of all the sperm in his father's sac, I can't believe he was the fastest one."

He went on to address the latest panic at Fox News over Dr. Seuss, saying that it "had to put a dent in old Tuck's nuts."

Kimmel also mocked the state of Oklahoma for its substantial purchase of hydroxychloroquine that no one needs or will use.